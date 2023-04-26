The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has revealed that president-elect, Bola Tinubu will be visiting the state to commission important projects

Tinubu is scheduled to inaugurate the iconic Rumuola-Rumuokwuta flyover and Magistrates Court building in Port Harcourt on the 3rd and 4th of May, 2023

Meanwhile, the 1007.5 metres Rumuola-Rumuokwuta flyover which connects Rumuola Road to Ikwerre Road is the 12th flyover built by Wike’s administration since 2019

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is billed to inaugurate the Rumuola-Rumuokwuta flyover and Magistrates’ Court building in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, on May 3 and 4, 2023.

The 1007.5 metres Rumuola-Rumuokwuta flyover which connects Rumuola Road to Ikwerre Road is the 12th flyover built by the state governor, Nyesom Wike’s administration since 2019.

Wike confirms Tinubu's two days visit to Rivers State next week. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

Wike confirms Tinubu's visit to Rivers state

Governor Wike made this disclosure on Wednesday, April 26, during an inspection tour of the Rumuola-Rumuokwuta flyover and Magistrates’ Court building in Port Harcourt, as he noted that the president-elect would pay two days official visit to Rivers State next week, The SUN newspaper reported.

Wike explained that the president-elect was told when he came to campaign in Rivers State and paid a courtesy call in Government House, Port Harcourt in February 2023, that he would be invited to commission some of the landmark projects of his administration, Vanguard report added.

