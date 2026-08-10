The Australian government has published the official requirements foreigners must satisfy to earn citizenship through its practice test portal

Applicants must clear two separate scoring thresholds, one of which demands a perfect score on a specific category of questions

The test is conducted entirely in English within a strict 45-minute window, with no access to books, notes, or electronic devices permitted

The Australian government has outlined the exact criteria that foreign nationals must satisfy to pass the country's official citizenship test, and the bar is notably high in at least one key area.

According to the Australian Citizenship Practice Test portal, administered by the Department of Home Affairs, candidates sitting the test must meet two distinct requirements to be considered successful.

Australia lists two major criteria foreigners must obey before applying for the citizenship test. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

The two criteria that determine a pass

The first and arguably most demanding criterion relates to Australian values:

1. Applicants must answer all five values-based questions correctly, a perfect score of 100 per cent on that section alone. There is no margin for error on these questions, regardless of how well a candidate performs on the rest of the test.

2. The second requirement covers the overall test performance. Candidates must score at least 15 out of 20 questions correctly, which translates to a passing mark of 75 per cent. Falling short on either criterion, even while exceeding the threshold on the other, is not sufficient to pass.

What the Australian citizenship test involves

The citizenship test consists of 20 multiple-choice questions and must be completed within 45 minutes. It is conducted entirely in English, with no exceptions. Candidates are permitted to answer questions in any order and may skip and return to earlier questions within the allotted time.

What is strictly prohibited during the test is equally clear. The use of books, handwritten notes, printed materials, mobile phones, and any other electronic devices is not allowed. The government recommends that applicants prepare by reading the *Australian Citizenship: Our Common Bond* resource booklet ahead of their test date.

The practice test available on the portal serves as a preparation tool only, with the official notice making clear that the actual questions on test day will differ from those in the sample.

Australia shares how foreigners can pass test

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Australian Government has published the Our Common Bond booklet, which contains everything needed to pass the citizenship test.

The test is conducted in English only, but the study booklet is available in 40 community languages, including Swahili, Arabic, and French.

Source: Legit.ng