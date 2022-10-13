The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNP) has launched its secretariat in the center of excellence (Lagos state) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

As reported by Daily Nigerian, the secretariat was commissioned by the presidential candidate of the NNPP, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso on Wednesday, October 12.

Kwankwaso's arrival at the commission of the NNPP secretariat in Lagos state was greeted with a lot of cheers from a mammoth crowd. Photo: Abdulmumin Jibrin

At the commissioning of the secretariat, a mammoth crowd took over the streets of Lagos chanting the name of the presidential candidate.

Legit.ng gathered that Kwankwaso and the leadership of the NNPP also welcomed new members and decampees from the Lagos state chapter of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

AbdulMumin Jibrin, the spokesperson of the Kwankwaso presidential campaign council took to his social media to announce the commissioning of the new secretariat.

He said:

“The commissioning ceremony witnessed a large turnout of party supporters including new decampees from other parties.”

