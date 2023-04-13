The Monday, May 29 handover ceremony has continued to generate mixed reactions in the polity after the DSS reveals the plot by some politicians to install an interim government

The Arewa elders while reacting to the development insisted that Bola Tinubu, president-elect, must be sworn in on May 29

The northern group, however, maintained that their quest to protect the nation's democracy still stands firm

A coalition of Arewa elders has insisted that the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu must be sworn-in on Monday, May 29th, 2023, having met the constitutional requirement to win the February 25 presidential election.

The elders' made this assertion while cautioning those calling for an interim government in the country to desist forthwith, The Cable reported.

Tinubu must be sworn in on May 29th, Arewa elders maintained, call for Obi's arrest

The group's position was contained in a communique read by Suleiman Usman Jere, chairman of the coalition, at the end of a meeting on Tuesday, April 11th, in Kaduna.

The northern elders said those calling for an interim government should be arrested and prosecuted, The Nation report added.

The Coalition of Northern Elders demands the arrest of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, noting Obi has continued to display anti-democratic tendencies, capable of causing civil disobedience and threats.

