On Monday, May 29, 2023, the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will take over the mantle of leadership from President Muhammadu Buhari

Tinubu will succeed Buhari as the next president under the platform of the ruling APC to serve Nigerians in the next four years

With the petitions filed by the PDP flagbearer Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi, and some other aggrieved presidential candidates who are bent on challenging the APC's candidate's victory, Tinubu's inauguration seem shaky

A Nigerian lawyer in a chat with Legit.ng spoke extensively on the matter and cleared the air regarding the suspension or postponement of Tinubu's inauguration

A fresh motion on notice seeking to stop the president-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu from being inaugurated as Nigeria’s new President on Monday, May 29, 2023, has been instituted at the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

Ambrose Owuru predicated his grouse against the inauguration of Tinubu on the ground that he is the constitutionally adjudged winner of the 2019 election and has not spent his tenure as required by law.

The lawyer explains why Tinubu's handover cannot be suspended.

Source: Facebook

Tinubu's inauguration cannot be suspended, lawyer reveals why

Reacting to this development, a top Nigerian lawyer, Barrister Oluwole Olukunle Moses disclosed that Tinubu's inauguration is imminent and cannot be suspended constitutionally.

The legal luminary further noted that the call for the suspension of Tinubu's handover ceremony is nothing but a political gyration.

In a chat with Legit.ng on Tuesday, April 25, Barrister Moses said,

"Firstly, the 29th of May inauguration is imminent and cannot be suspended constitutionally. The call in some quarters for the suspension of the inauguration is nothing but a political gyration which will stop very soon because it has no constitutional backing."

What the law says about the suspending inauguration of a president-elect, Lawyer reveals

Lawyer reveals what may alter May 29 handover ceremony.

Source: Facebook

Speaking further, Barrister Moses revealed what could lead to the suspension of the president-elect's inauguration.

He stated thus:

"However, the constitution avails us of two circumstances which may exist before an inauguration can be suspended. One, where the federation is at war which involves the physical territory of Nigeria, the national assembly may by resolution extend the period of four years. You may wish to read the provision of section 135(3) of the 1999 constitution; secondly the provision of section 136 (2) of the 1999 constitution also makes it known that where the President and Vice president die or are unable for any reason assume office before inauguration of the National Assembly, INEC will have to conduct another election for the office the president and vice president and as such the inauguration will be suspended.

"Conclusively on this, outside the two situations painted above in the constitution, the inauguration on the 29th May, 2023 cannot be suspended and since none of these situations is present at the moment, the swearing in of the president elect is imminent coming the 29th May, except if the rapture happens on or before that date."

