The minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN) has revealed the one who may possibly stop the handover ceremony of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, May 29.

Keyamo noted that only God can stop the inauguration of Tinubu on May 29th.

Festus Keyamo says nothing can stop Tinubu’s swearing-in on May 29. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Keyamo sends word to those trying to stop Tinubu's inauguration

The chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) made this disclosure in a statement made available to Vanguard on Tuesday, April 25.

The chief spokesperson of the defunct Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign council said the ruling APC is not nursing any fear concerning the inauguration of Tinubu.

Keyamo stated thus,

“Why should we exercise any fear? Any opposition member alive now who believes that for some legal reasons, Asiwaju will not be inaugurated must be living in fools’ paradise.”

“Except there is an Act of God who is Almighty, nothing will stop the inauguration of Asiwaju. The opposition should just concentrate on their Petitions in court or start preparing for 2027,” he added.

