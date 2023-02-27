The police have arrested one Gabriel Agabi over alleged impersonation and possession of 17 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices in the Yala Local government area of Cross River.

Channels TV reports that Agabi was arrested at the collation centre in Okpoma located in the LGA Yala Local Government Area of Cross River by the security officers.

The suspect said he is a lecturer in Cross River (Photo: Cross River)

The suspect who claimed to be a lecturer in the philosophy department of the University of Calabar made some confessions before being taken to the Ogoja Area Command for further investigation by the CID unit.

A native of Ugoro in Bekwarra Local Government Area of the state, Agabi is said to have impersonated Dominic Abakedi, the INEC collation officer for Yache ward in the area.

