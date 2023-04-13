The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) New Generation has announced the dissolution of its national strategic committee (NSC), the national youth campaign council (NYCC), for the 2023 presidential polls.

This development was made known by Audu Mahmood, the group's director general, via a statement made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, April 12.

The PDP New Generation backed Atiku Abubakar to defeat Bola Tinubu at the presidential election petition tribunal. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

As contained in the statement, Mahmood noted that the PDP New Generation plans to constitute its Board of Trustees (BoT) to drive and reposition the group for the future.

Mahmood said the dissolution of the two organs is in accordance with the group's tradition, following an outstanding performance of the two organs during the just concluded presidential election.

He said:

“You may wish to recall that in accordance with the tradition of the PDP New Generation, in May and June 2022 respectively, State Youth Campaign Councils for the electioneering of Ekiti and Osun States Gubernatorial elections were formed and dissolved accordingly.

"In July 2022, a National Strategic Committee (NSC) was constituted with a mandate to drive the second phase of the Operation Rescue Nigeria 2.0 Project with the theme, RESET Nigeria. The committee consisting of 28 persons was chaired by Mrs Hauwa Atiku-Uwais."

Meanwhile, Mahmood lauded the strategic committee for its impact in the just-concluded general elections.

Similarly, he further acknowledged the PDP New Generation youth council for its role at the presidential poll while also noting that a Board of Trustees will soon be constituted to help foster the group's operations.

Mahmood said:

“As a body under the PDP, we remain 100% loyal and will continue to promote and defend the integrity and honour of our great party.

While reacting to the much-anticipated presidential election petition tribunal, Mahmood noted that they are solidly behind the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, to reclaim his stolen.

He stated that the PDP New Generation was convinced that the former Vice President had won the presidential polls.

He said:

"We are also using this medium to put our weight behind the ongoing process of recovering our stolen mandate from the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC and its benefactors."

"We are optimistic that with no doubt our Candidate won the 2023 Presidential election and the Certificate of Return given to the selected winner will by God’s grace be returned to the elected winner in person of His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar."

Source: Legit.ng