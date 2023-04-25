A former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said that Orji Uzor-Kalu and Sani Musa, the lawmakers representing Abia North and Niger East Senatorial Districts of Abia and Niger states respectively will make good principal officers of the 10th National Assembly.

In a tweet posted on his personal Twitter page, Fani-Kayode said he believes that the 10th Nigerian Senate would be in safe hands with either Uzor-Kalu or Musa as its president.

Fani-Kayode said both lawmakers have shown loyalty to the party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and he is proud to call them brothers.

His words:

"Senator Orji Kalu and Senator Sani Musa are both very close to me and I am proud to call them my brothers.

"I believe that the Nigerian Senate would be safe hands in their hands as Senate President and Deputy Senate President.

"Their loyalty to our great party the APC and to our leader and President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is unambiguous, total and second to none and they are both seasoned, brilliant, courageous, tough, wise and experienced public officers."

The former minister who is also the spokesperson for the APC presidential campaign council said both men will make a good Senate President and deputy Senate president.

He added:

"What an extraordinary combination they would make as Senate President and Deputy Senate President respectively. This would be innovative and refreshing.

"Under their leadership, the opposition parties would have sleepless nights, the Senate would be strong, bold and reliable, the APC would flourish and go from strength to strength and the Nigerian people would be the better for it.

"I wish them well in this race and they have not only my support but that of millions of other party leaders and supporters."

Source: Legit.ng