Media reports suggesting that northern aspirants for the Senate Presidency have withdrawn from the race have been debunked

A civil society organisation, Policy Advocacy and Integrity Network Nigeria said the media report is fake

The organisation further said the report was planted by one of the aspirants from the south who is scared of losing the election

FCT, Abuja - The Policy Advocacy and Integrity Network Nigeria, a Civil Society Organisation, has debunked reports in a section of the media that aspirants for the Senate Presidency from the northern region have withdrawn from the race.

The group, in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Josh Mesele and sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, April 22, said the report is entirely fake.

The CSO stated that Senator Barau is the leading contestant for the Senate Presidency role. Photo credit: @BarauJibrin

Part of the statement read:

“We are amazed and taken aback by the fake report in one of the tabloids belonging to one of the aspirants from the south shamelessly claiming that aspirants from the north have all stepped down from the race. This is a lie from the pit of hell.

“We can boldly say with all sense of responsibility that no single aspirant from the north has stepped down; instead, they are in the race.

“The leading aspirant in the race, Distinguished Senator Barau I Jibrin from the north-west, for instance, has been up and doing with his campaign and gaining grounds daily all over the country.

“We urge all well-meaning Nigerians, especially senators-elect, not to be deceived by this misleading report. The report clearly shows that the aspirant is drowning in the race and desperately clawing to a non-existent straw.”

Senator Barau Jibrin is northern choice for Senate President, says Kwamanda

In a related development, Alhaji AbdulMajid Danbilki Kwamanda, a member of the defunct Buhari Organisation has said that Senator Jibrin is the north’s choice to lead the 10th Senate.

Daily Independent reports that Kwamanda, a long-standing ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, declared that northwest deserved the Senate President to ginger national cohesion.

He said it was politically wrong for either the south-south or south-east to clamour for the number three position in the land against the backdrop of the 2023 electoral successes of the All Progressives Congress.

Senate Presidency: Stakeholders drum support for Ahmad Lawan’s continuity

Meanwhile, the Assembly Watch, a group of stakeholders charged with monitoring the activities of federal lawmakers, has stated that Senator Ahmad Lawan should continue as the Senate President in the incoming 10th National Assembly.

The stakeholders noted that the cordial relationship between the executive and the legislature in the 9th Senate, away from the experience of the 8th Senate, should be sustained.

Leader of the group, Abraham Owoicho, said the current order had stabilised budgeting in Nigeria, and issues of national interest are at the front burner.

Senate Presidency: Long-serving senator Ali Ndume declares ambition

Similarly, the race for the Senate presidential seat reached a fever pitch recently with the entry of Senator Ali Ndume of Borno state.

Senator Ndume officially joined the race making him one of the big names vying for the coveted position.

His declaration makes it the second time he would declare interest in the number one seat at the red chambers.

