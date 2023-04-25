Stakeholders of the ruling APC have stated the main reason the northwest geopolitical zone should produce the next Senate president

The stakeholders maintained that the effort of the zone in producing the highest votes for Bola Tinubu during the presidential poll is enough reason for them to be given the Senate seat

Meanwhile, as the race for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly gathers momentum, powerful APC chieftains, including former governors, are lobbying for the nation's 3rd top job

Renewed intrigues are building up, and intense lobbies are ongoing among the contenders for the Senate presidency as the race for the leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly continues to gather momentum.

Aspirants for the top job have intensified their campaigns and lobbying despite the silence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and president-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on which zone will produce Ahmad Lawan’s successor, Daily Trust reported.

APC stakeholders insist Ahmad Lawan’s successor must emerge from the North-West zone. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Why Northwest deserves Senate presidency

While the aspirants and Nigerians await the final decision of the president-elect and the party, the northwest geopolitical zone has insisted it should produce the next Senate president in appreciation of their support for the party in the presidential election, Leadership report added.

Stakeholders from the zone argued that considering it for the Senate presidency will further boost the chances of the APC to regain its stronghold of Kano and other northwestern states, which the party has lost to the opposition parties, like the NNPP.

A performance of this magnitude, they said, is highly significant and should be adequately rewarded for the sake of unity, peace, progress, and national cohesion.

2023: Youth group insists on zoning of Senate presidency seat to southeast

The Youths For Credible Democrats of Nigeria (YCDON) called for the Senate presidency to be zoned to the southeast if the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is eventually sworn in as president on Monday, May 29.

National coordinator of the group, Comrade Okeke Chinemelu-Godwin, made the call in a statement titled: "Don't Marginalize Southeast Like Buhari," issued on Monday, April 24, in Awka, Anambra state.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, also quoted Comrade Okeke as arguing that ceding the Senate presidency to the southeast would promote unity and all-inclusiveness.

APC yet to zone leadership of 10th National Assembly, Basiru says

In another report, the insinuation that the All Progressives Congress had zoned the leadership of the 10th National Assembly leadership positions was said to be false.

Ajibola Basiru, the chairman of the Senate committee on media and public affairs, indicated that the national working committee and the National executive council of the party had not made such a move.

The senator representing Osun Central also hinted that the zoning arrangement would be done at the end of the ongoing Ramadan fasting.

