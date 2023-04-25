Imo, Owerri - Governor Hope Uzodimma has been handed a significant boost in his re-election bid as the number one administrator of the Imo state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

As reported by Channels Television online, three serving members of the House of Representatives under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) have switched their allegiance to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Governor Uzodimma has been predicted by political pundits and enthusiasts as a favourite to win his re-election. Photo: Hope Uzodimma

Source: UGC

These lawmakers were identified as Bede Eke representing Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency (PDP), Emeka Nwawuba representing Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency (APGA), and Ikenna Elezieanya representing Owerri Municipal/Owerri North/Owerri West Federal Constituency (PDP), This Day reported.

It was further gathered that over 2000 supporters joined the defection trend from the PDP and APGA to the APC.

The three lawmakers were said to have made their declaration to switch allegiance at the famous Ndubuisi Kanu Square in Owerri, the state capital, on Tuesday, April 25.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

On why they defected to the APC, the lawmakers stated at the campaign rally that the antecedent of Governor Uzodimma was a significant factor for their defection.

In his welcome address, the state Chairman of the APC, Macdonald Ebere, said their decision to join the ruling party “is the best”.

The lawmakers promised to support the governor’s administration as he seeks a second term.

The state Chairman presents the symbol of the party to the defectors.

As the November 11 governorship election draws closer by the day, the ruling APC in the state anticipates more new alliances to bolster Uzodimma’s re-election bid.

Source: Legit.ng