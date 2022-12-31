The Nigerian political scene was hit with a lot of defection in the year 2022 as expected by political enthusiasts

The penultimate year of election in Nigeria is usually dominated by defections and litigations in the court of law

However, the year 2022 has since witnessed one of the biggest impacts of defection since the beginning of democracy in 1999

The year 2022 is winding up gradually and the Nigerian political scene has been filled with a lot of controversies, intrigues, and razzmatazz.

Nigerian politicians have been a major highlight of events this year, no wonder a famous comedian 'Acappela' in one of his comedy sketches said Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state had the biggest hit track for the year 2022 with his famous hilarious chorus titled "As e dey pain them, ego dey sweet us".

The duo of Obi and Sen Kwankwaso defected from the PDP and joined the Labour Party and the NNPP respectively and have gone on to be strong presidential candidates. Photo: Mr Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso

Meanwhile, that's a discussion for another day. In this short piece Legit.ng will be spotlighting some of the high-profile shocking defections in the Nigerian political scene for the year 2022.

1. Olusegun Oni

The former Ekiti state governor has been a major player in the political scene of the state. But in a build to the state governorship election slated for June 18, speculations have been making the rounds that he might have a go at the number administrative seat in Ekiti state.

Being a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), it was ordinary to think that he will be the top favourite to clinch the governorship ticket of the party.

Surprisingly, he lost the primary election and days later he announced his defection from the party and joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP) where he eventually clinched a governorship ticket to run for the elections.

She Oni's defection became the first high-profile defection for the year 2022.

2. Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso

This is arguably one of the biggest defections in the year 2022. But most political pundits will tell you that the move was imminent.

Senator Kwakwanso who is known to be a long-term loyalist of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stunned Nigerians when media reports stated that he had announced his defection from the party to pursue his presidential ambition elsewhere.

According to PremiumTimes in its report dated Tuesday, March 29, the former Kano state governor revealed that his defection was due to “some serious and irreconcilable differences.”

The northern political juggernaut later switched camp to the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) where he bagged the presidential ticket and became one of the top candidates in the country vying for the presidential seat.

3. Peter Obi

The defection of Peter Obi from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Labour Party may go down in history as the most shocking and most prolific defection in Nigeria's political history.

In the build-up to the presidential primary election of the PDP, a shocking report made the rounds that Peter Obi had dumped the main opposition party for the Labour Party.

According to Vanguard, Obi in a letter addressed to the National Chairman of the PDP, said:

“I am writing to intim*te you of my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which was conveyed to the Chairman of Agulu Ward 2. Anaocha LGA

“Anambra, effective Friday 20 May, 2022. Consequently, am by this letter informing you of my withdrawal for the PDP Presidential Primaries."

On Monday, May 30, Guardian reported that Peter Obi has been elected unopposed as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 general elections.

4. Femi Fani Kayode

Another shocking move was pulled by Femi Fani-Kayode who switched camps from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

FFK as he is fondly called is known for his theatrics and antics in aiming subliminal shots at the APC and even President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration.

On Thursday, September 15, Fani Kayode was presented to President Muhammadu as a new member of the APC as his picture with the president sent shock waves across the country.

When asked why he made the shocking switch, TheCable quoted FFK saying:

“Let me put this to you; a lot has happened in the APC itself over the last few years. The APC I was speaking about at that time is not the APC of today. The APC of that time, I will say any day, anywhere, did not have the leadership that they have today.”

5. Yakubu Dogara

The Bauchi State-born politician was one of the main brains of the 8th assembly of the Nigerian legislature under the umbrella of the All Progressive Congress APC where he served as the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

But most recently, he became of those who kicked against the same-faith ticket of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima who became the presidential candidate and vice-presidential candidate of the APC respectively.

On Monday, December 5, Vanguard reported that Dogara had switched camp to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and declared support for the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar.

6. Ibrahim Shekarau

The former Governor of Kano State and Senator representing Kano Central Senatorial district, Ibrahim Shekarau made one of the most shocking defection sequences in Nigeria this year.

Some political pundits described it as a triangular defection model as he defected from the APC to the NNPP and most recently to the PDP all in 2022.

