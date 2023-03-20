The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the incumbent governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum as the winner of the state's gubernatorial election.

Governor Babagana Zulum has won his re-election bid in Borno state. Photo: Professor Babagana Zulum

Zulum, the incumbent governor of Borno state contested for his re-election under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The returning officer, Professor Jude Rabo, declared Zulum polled 545,543 while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed Jajari, came a distant second, having scored 82,147 votes

Zulum defeated his closest rival from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with a difference of 463,396 votes.

An emerging report has confirmed that Governor Babagana Zulum of the ruling All Progress Congress (APC) emerged victorious with a wide margin in the Monguno local government area of the state.

Governor Zulum had a clean sweep against his counterparts after polling 17,187 votes. Gov Zulum won in Monguno LGA with 17,187 votes against second-place PDP, who polled 280 votes.

Mohammed Jari of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who finished second, could only manage 280 votes in the local government, leaving the margin at 16,907.

