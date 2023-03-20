Powerful Northeastern Governor Wins Re-election Bid as INEC Announces 2023 Guber Results
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the incumbent governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum as the winner of the state's gubernatorial election.
Zulum, the incumbent governor of Borno state contested for his re-election under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
The returning officer, Professor Jude Rabo, declared Zulum polled 545,543 while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed Jajari, came a distant second, having scored 82,147 votes
Zulum defeated his closest rival from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with a difference of 463,396 votes.
March 18 polls: Gov Zulum’s fate decided as results of Mungo LGA emerges
An emerging report has confirmed that Governor Babagana Zulum of the ruling All Progress Congress (APC) emerged victorious with a wide margin in the Monguno local government area of the state.
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
Governor Zulum had a clean sweep against his counterparts after polling 17,187 votes. Gov Zulum won in Monguno LGA with 17,187 votes against second-place PDP, who polled 280 votes.
Mohammed Jari of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who finished second, could only manage 280 votes in the local government, leaving the margin at 16,907.
Source: Legit.ng