The minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, has insisted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) prepared extensively for the 2023 presidential election which eventually led to the party's victory

Fashola noted that APC had a different kind of situation room handled by the youths who brought in their a-game and made use of data, maps, calling agents, training agents and more

The former governor of Lagos state debunked claims that the party rigged the election as he challenged aggrieved parties and candidates to show what they did with regard to preparation

The former Lagos state governor and minister of works and housing Babatunde Fashola has revealed what eventually led to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's victory.

Fashola, the director of election planning and monitoring of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, disclosed that extensive preparation paid off for Tinubu's victory in the February 25 presidential election.

How Tinubu won the 2023 election, Fashola reveals

In an interview with The Nation, Fashola explained what led to the victory of the APC and the defeat of the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party during the poll, amid speculations that the ruling APC rigged the election.

He said:

"I challenge our opponents to show me what they did with regard to preparation. I think the Nigerian public is a source of snippets of what our situation room looked like. Which other party had that kind of situation room? We had it in 2015 and 2019. I was head of the situation room in 2019 and again in 2023. But, a lot of young people were also involved. These young people used data, maps, calling agents, training agents and the like.

"Let me say that we had intensive and extensive preparation. One of the preparations was the training of 2000 agents. These were sent back to the states to train other agents. That was just part of it. The people who trained them showed them the difference between the 2010 Electoral Act and what they would see in 2023. These people acted as agents to senators, House of Representative aspirants, to the presidential candidate himself.

"The APC had the largest representation at that mock exercise and it was part of the preparation by INEC for the election. An election is big a business, hence there is a need for extensive work because the business of election takes a huge process. In the United States, there are certified election managers and I know one man in Nigeria who is also qualified for that. That man is Fuad Oki and he was also involved in our campaign."

