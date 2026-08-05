Nigerian singer Fave publicly called out an anonymous admirer who sent her a bouquet she found deeply unimpressive

Fave criticised both the quality of the flowers and the handwritten note, questioning why anyone would send such a gift

The singer issued a stern warning to fans about the kind of gifts she is willing to accept going forward

Nigerian singer Fave has put admirers on notice after receiving an anonymous flower bouquet that left her more irritated than touched.

The singer took to social media to air her frustration in a video, making it clear that the mystery gift failed to meet even the most basic standard she expects from someone trying to impress her.

Fave shares disappointing gift from secret admirer, fans react. Credit: Faveszn

Source: Instagram

What made it worse, she said, was that the sender chose not to leave a name.

"Somebody sent me a bouquet of flowers, and I feel irritated because this is the bouquet, and the craziest thing about it is that the person decided to be anonymous. They didn't even write their name on the card," she said.

Fave Slams the Presentation

Beyond the flowers themselves, Fave was equally unimpressed with the note that came with the bouquet, describing it as thoughtless and poorly presented.

"They wrote this little note for me, and it's not even an actual card. Look at the paper it was written on. Are you kidding me? You want to be anonymous? Where is the motivation to want to know who this person is? I actually do not want to know who you are," she added.

She also noted that no one had followed up to check if she had even received the gift, which she found particularly baffling.

"Why would you send me this, and the craziest thing about it is that nobody has messaged me to ask if I received the flowers," Fave said.

The singer wrapped up her remarks with a clear message: never to send her flowers unless the quality is genuinely worth appreciating, while kicking against the idea of anonymity.

Anonymous admirer's romantic gesture backfires as Fave calls it out online. Credit: Faveszn

Source: Instagram

Fans React to Fave's Response

The video sparked a wave of reactions online, with opinions split between amusement and criticism:

@_CapitalFit penned:

"I freaking love this girl. But she get this nonsense behavior ehn 😂 Okay Whats the problem? Not that you don't like flowers but because the sender decided to be anon?"

@rosy_empire noted:

"Omo nothing concern me"

@UnlimitedEniola added:

"She's a Nigerian girl"

@Gemini1740935 said:

"When e no be money bouquet, why she no go crash out ungrateful person"

@RedwineSm4l stated:

"It's the intentions that matter… I sent it out of love"

Watch Fave's rant below:

Fave Faces Backlash from Islamic Community

Legit.ng reported Nigerian singer Fave's reaction to promoters advising against her birthday concert due to the upcoming Ramadan observance.

The controversy has sparked a heated debate among fans and followers, with opinions divided on the appropriateness of hosting events during this sacred period. Fave's predicament raises questions about artistic expression and cultural sensitivity.

Source: Legit.ng