In a fresh call made to the leadership of the ruling party, the Youths For Credible Democrats of Nigeria requested that the APC zone the senate presidency to the southeastern part of the country

They urged the former governor of Lagos state to avoid the mistakes of Buhari as he takes over Power on May 29, 2023, noting the southeast has been alienated in the past four years

Group, Youths For Credible Democrats of Nigeria (YCDON) has urged that the senate presidency should be zoned to the Southeast part of the country if the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) is eventually sworn in as president on Monday, May 29.

National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Okeke Chinemelu-Godwin, made the call in a statement titled: "Don't Marginalize Southeast Like Buhari," issued on Monday, April 24, in Awka, Anambra state.

Group, Youths For Credible Democrats of Nigeria urged Tinubu, APC to zone the senate presidency to the southeast region and marginalize like Buhari. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari

Youth task Tinubu, APC over senate presidency zoning

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, also quoted Comrade Okeke as arguing that ceding senate presidency to the southeast would promote unity and all-inclusiveness.

Okeke, who contended that the Southeast region was alienated in the last four years; leading to a myriad of agitations, told Tinubu to avoid a repeat of such.

He said,

"In last four years, people from the Southeast were missing in the executive, as well as the leadership of the judiciary and legislature in Nigeria. No administration has ever been so lopsided.

"For the sake of equity, justice, fair play and in the spirit of a united Nigeria, the region - the Southeast, which has felt marginalized in the present APC government, should be pacified with the Senate presidency; and possibly with the speakership of the House of Representatives.

"No appointments at this period of the country's history will be too big for a group that have sacrificed all for the unity of the country. The region should also be considered for the leadership of the Nigerian Police, Custom, Army, Immigration, and others."

