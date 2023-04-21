Ahead of the handover ceremony on May 29, the DHQ has assured Nigerians that there was no cause for alarm

The military high command said it would continue to ensure peace and security are sustained in the country

The military was reacting to concerns and fears raised in some quarters that that terror attacks might threaten the May 29 presidential inauguration

Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has declared the readiness of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to contain any threat to a successful handover of power on May 29.

The military and intelligence agencies are said to be working round the clock to ensure a smooth handover ceremony, The Nation reported.

The military and intelligence agencies are working round the clock to maintain peace. Photo credit: Defence Headquarters Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja, the director, Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Maj Gen Musa Danmadami, assured Nigerians of peace and security before, during and after the handing over of power.

"Just like the general election have come and gone, winners have been announced, people are just being apprehensive by insinuating the security situations that are not there."

Danmadami said there was no need for people to be afraid that there would be calamity when Buhari hands over to Tinubu, This Day added.

He stated:

"I can assure you that we are ready to address whatever calamity that wants to come up, we are ready for that."

The military added that the alarm raised by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state was “unnecessary”.

El-Rufai raises alarm over insecurity ahead of Tinubu's swearing-in

Recall that Governor El-Rufai had expressed his concerns that terror attacks might threaten the May 29 presidential inauguration.

The Kaduna leader, on Wednesday, April 19, warned that bandits could take advantage of the transition period to launch bloody attacks in the country.

He, therefore, advised that security operations against bandits should be increased in the remaining days of the current administration and beyond.

Source: Legit.ng