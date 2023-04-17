The minister of works and housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, has cleared the air regarding the allegations against the president-elect, Bola Tinubu

Fashola noted that the allegations against Tinubu have not been proven, and this was evident from the results of the 2023 presidential election

The minister said the outcome of the election showed that Nigerians are less concerned about the controversies surrounding Tinubu

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Babatunde Raji Fashola, minister of works and housing, has reacted to the allegations against the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Fashola noted that the allegations against Tinubu, are “unproven”.

Fashola says there is no evidence to back the allegations against president-elect Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: Babatunde Raji Fashola, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

No evidence to back allegations against Tinubu, Fashola says

Speaking on Sunday, April 16, in an interview with Channels Television, Fashola said the outcome of the presidential election showed Nigerians were not bothered about the controversies trailing Tinubu.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Speaking further on the controversy surrounding the president-elect's exact age and name, Fashola said the former Lagos governor has a history of prevailing over difficult situations to achieve success, The Cable reported.

The minister added that the controversies trailing Tinubu might be an indication of a “positive” turnaround for the country, Vanguard added.

Fashola said there is no “sainthood” in governance and that the focus should be on performance and efficiency.

“I think those issues have been ventilated sufficiently,” he said.

List of presidential candidates, parties that want court to sack Bola Tinubu as president-elect

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, won the February 25 elections.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu polled 8.8 million votes to emerge the winner.

However, five of his contenders are challenging the outcome of the polls in court.

Arewa elders say Tinubu must be sworn-in on May 29

In another report, a coalition of Arewa elders has insisted that the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, must be sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023, having met the constitutional requirement to win the February 25 presidential election.

The elders' made this assertion while cautioning those calling for an interim government in the country to desist forthwith.

The group's position was contained in a communique read by Suleiman Usman Jere, chairman of the coalition, at the end of a meeting on Tuesday, April 11, in Kaduna.

Source: Legit.ng