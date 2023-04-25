Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has been confronted with another problem ahead of the May 29 inauguration as an Abuja Court of Appeal received fresh notice to stop the handing over.

A former presidential candidate of the Hope Democratic Party in the 2019 election and constitutional lawyer, Ambrose Owuru, instituted the suit with the marked number CA/CV/259/2023, the Punch reported.

The plaintiff joined President Muhammadu Buhari; Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice; and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd respondents in the motion.

The legal practitioner was asking the court to stop President Muhammadu Buhari, the AGF and INEC from going on with the May 29 inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu. He claimed that he was the rightful winner of the 2019 election and had not spent his 4 years tenure.

Source: Legit.ng