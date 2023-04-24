The Hausa community in Onitsha, Anambra state have maintained that Peter Obi of the Labour Party has all it takes to rule Nigeria

The secretary and spokesperson of the Hausa community in Onitsha, Anambra state, Barrister Mahmud Imam, has said that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has the capacity to lead Nigeria.

He said that Muslims and the Hausa Community in Anambra supported Obi during the March 25th presidential election, and would continue to pray that he would triumph and leads Nigeria, because, according to him, his capacity to lead is not in doubt.

Obi visited the Muslim community to celebrate the Sallah holiday, in Onitsha, Anambra state on Sunday, April 23rd. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Anambra Muslims declare support for Obi

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted Mahmud Imam as making the assertion on Sunday, April 23, at the Onitsha Central Mosque, where Obi joined the Muslim community to celebrate Eid al-Fitr and pray for Nigeria.

He said,

"We know what you are capable of doing. You did it here as governor. We have no doubt that you will replicate same as Nigeria's president. We, the Hausa community, are the highest registered voters in Odoakpu Ward IV, and we voted for you, and we have no regret about that.

“We saw you during campaigns, visiting interior parts of the north, places that presidential candidates that are of northern extraction feared to go. We are happy that you represented very well, and you vindicated us through the messages we always sent back to our people that you were the best for the position.”

The Chief Imam of Onitsha Central Mosque, Alhaji Abdulraman Imam, while speaking, also praised Obi, saying that he remained the only governor in the state, who visited members of the Muslim community at every celebration to felicitate with them.

He said,

"This mosque was rebuilt by you when it was demolished years back. You visited us in Army barracks when we had problem then. All the years you were governor, you always visited us during celebrations like this; so, you are not new to us.

“For the eight years you were governor, you sponsored a lot of our members to Mecca. You did all these, even though you are a Christian. That is why we say we are with you, even as a Christian.”

Earlier during the visit, Obi said that Nigerians are one, irrespective of tribe and religion. He stated further that the only thing that always brought segregation among Nigerians was politics, especially as played by some politicians in the country, who want to sow seed of discord, just to win election.

Obi donated bags of rice, cartons of noodles and packs of soft drinks to them, while praying Allah to accept their fasting and sacrifices and grant them good life.

Obi said:

“I’m here today to celebrate with you on this year’s occasion. Nigeria is one country. I’m one Nigerian who believes in Nigeria, and also that we are one, irrespective of tribe and religion. I have never discriminated against anyone on basis of religion, and I will never do that.

“The only thing that brings division among us is politics. Once it’s time for election, some politicians engage in divisive campaign, but it should not be so. One of my businesses is run by a northerner from Kano, and the business is doing well.

“You all are my brothers, and I am your brother. Today is not for politics but for celebration. I came after election because if I came during politics, people would have said it is because I am running to be president.

“No one has supported the Muslim community in Anambra like myself. This mosque was demolished at some point, but when I became governor I rebuilt it the way it is today. We see you as part of us, and I want to assure you that no one can stop you from living here and carrying out your businesses.

“I live here in Onitsha, and if there is any need to contact me, always do so. If you need me in the area of healthcare and education, feel free to call on me, because those are areas I’m very passionate about.”

