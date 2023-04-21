As Muslims all the world mark this year's Eid-el-Fitr, Atiku Abubakar has called for prayers to God to enlarge His mercies and blessings upon Nigeria

The PDP presidential candidate said called for peace and harmony as he expressed worry over the growing division in the country

Atiku, who came second in the 2023 presidential election, believes the outcome has further divided the people

Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, has expressed his worries over the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate lamented that the outcome has deeply divided Nigeria.

Atiku Abubakar was at the closing of Ramadhan Taseer at the Yola Central Mosque, Yola. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

In his message to felicitate Muslims over the Eid-el-Fitr celebration, Atiku called for prayers for Nigeria.

According to him, the country needs harmony and peace. He added that justice and fairness must be made the hallmark of our nation.

His message read in part:

"Let's not pretend that all is well. Our country is deeply divided. The outcome of the 2023 presidential election has made this division worse. I'm sincerely worried about this appalling reality."

Atiku was the first runner-up to the president-elect, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), during the election.

Tinubu secured 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku, who got 6,984,520 votes, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) came a distant third with 6,101,533 votes.

Peter Obi congratulates Muslims

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has called on all Muslim faithful and his supporters to remain focused on peace and the rule of law.

In his message to Muslims, as they celebrate Eid el-Fitr, he congratulated them for completing Ramadan 2023 successfully.

The former Anambra governor assured Nigerians and the Obidients that the struggle for a new Nigeria is in good stead, and on course.

Tinubu sends message to Muslims as they round up Ramadan

Nigeria's president-elect, Bola Tinubu, urged Muslims to adhere to the sacred spiritual obligation of the five pillars of Islam during the Eid-el-Fitri celebration after the Holy Month of Ramadan.

In a statement released on Thursday, April 20, and seen by Legit.ng, Tinubu said with the help of Almighty Allah, Nigerian Muslims have gone through a period of abstinence, self-discipline, self-reflection, self-purification in gratitude and total submission to the will of Allah.

