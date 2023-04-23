Former Enugu Governor, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has advised the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to withdraw his petition against President-Elect Bola Tinubu

Nnamani urged Obi and his supporters to accept Tinubu's victory, saying the former Anambra governor lacked national appeal and support to win the presidency

The former governor also advised Obi to allow "sedate minds" to negotiate on behalf of the Igbo and Southeast for their fair share of the national wealth

FCT, Abuja - Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, a former governor of Enugu, has called on Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), to withdraw his petition against President-Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and work towards building a new Nigeria.

Nnamani made this statement in Abuja on Sunday and urged Obi and his supporters to accept Tinubu's victory as the President-Elect of Nigeria, The Nation reported.

Senator Nnamani advised Peter Obi to withdraw his petition against Tinubu's victory. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

He criticized Obi for lacking national appeal and support to win the presidential election, stating that his petition was driven by envy, immaturity, and a demarketing strategy.

According to him, what Obi is doing with the petition is “bad belle, petulance and demarketing."

“His Petition is dead on arrival. He does not have the spread or national appeal. His appeal to non electoral matters is to demarket the President elect and besmirch his reputation," the former governor added.

Presidency: Allow "sedate minds" to negotiate for Igbo's stake, Nnamani tells Peter Obi

Nnamani also advised Obi to allow "sedate minds" to negotiate on behalf of the Igbo and Southeast for their fair share of the national wealth.

He emphasized the importance of the Igbo people joining the mainstream and participating in building a new Nigeria or risk being left behind in history.

Nnamani added:

“Obi needs to come down from his high horse to allow sedate minds to negotiate on behalf of the Igbo and South East for safe landing to include our stake in the national Palavar and Share of the accruals of the commonwealth.”

Labour Party speaks on Peter Obi's petition

In another report, Tanko Yunusa, the spokesperson for the Labour Party presidential campaign council, said that an open and transparent judgment is what Nigerians want as the legal firework commences at the presidential election tribunal next week.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng ahead of the tribunal proceedings scheduled to commence next week, Yunusa said Nigerians expect the judiciary to pass the trial placed before it.

Following the declaration of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Peter Obi of the Labour Party, who came third, proceeded to court, demanding the cancellation of the exercise.

Source: Legit.ng