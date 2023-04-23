Labour Party (LP) chieftain Chief Theophilus Ignwebike has criticized Lai Mohammed for attacking LP presidential candidate Peter Obi

Mohammed had berated Obi for keeping mute after his running mate Datti Baba Ahmed said Tinubu should not be sworn in until court rulings on the petitions against his election had been made

Ignwebike blasted the minister and called for the court to address several issues about Tinubu's declaration and emergence as president-elect before May 29

Nnewi North LGA, Anambra state - A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) in Anambra state, Chief Theophilus Ignwebike, has berated the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, for berating the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi.

The minister had said Obi did not call his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed, to order when the VP candidate suggested that Tinubu should not be sworn in as president on May 29 until the court rules on the petitions against his election.

Anambra Labour Party chieftain Theophilus Ignwebike defends Peter Obi after he was criticised by Lai Mohammed.

Source: Facebook

Datti Ahmed, the LP vice presidential candidate, had suggested the need to trash out the controversies about Bola Tinubu's emergence as president-elect before May 29, adding that democracy in Nigeria would be as good as destroyed if the APC presidential candidate was sworn in when he did not allegedly meet constitutional requirements become president of Nigeria.

This assertion sparked reactions from people from major stakeholders, including Mohammed, who criticized Obi for keeping mute over Datti's claims.

Why Peter Obi cannot caution Datti Baba Ahmed, LP chieftain reveals

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Thursday, April 20, in Nnewi, Nnewi North local government area of Anambra state, Chief Ignwebike described Lai Mohammed as a man who is never disposed to tell the truth.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted Ignwebike as saying that courts and the federal government must ensure that Tinubu's controversial issues are trashed out speedily, to make sure that the person who is sworn in come May 29 is the right candidate who has met the constitutional requirements.

He said:

"No reasonable and constructive argument comes from Lai Mohammed. How could Peter Obi, who is saying that his mandate is taken away in a broad-daylight caution his vice for speaking against the injustice meted on their joint ticket?

"Every right-thinking Nigerian, who believes that the outcome of the 2023 presidential election is not just and fair will agree with Datti Baba Ahmed that the judiciary needs to do enough to ensure that every controversy concerning Tinubu's victory is trashed out in the courts before May 29.

"There are lots of issues about Tinubu's declaration and emergence as president-elect. One is that he falsely declared that he did not have dual citizenship, whereas he did. Two is that the electoral umpire declared him winner when it is believed that a candidate that fails to secure 25% votes in FCT, Abuja, should not be returned as elected president. Another is Tinubu's alleged drug deal, which made him unfit in character to contest that position. Again is about INEC's refusal to follow electoral laws and regulations in conducting the polls that produced Tinubu as president-elect.

"There are lots of issues that need to be sorted out quickly before May 29. INEC, FG, the judiciary, and APC must not take Nigerians for granted in this very matter. I will suggest that these basic issues should be determined as quickly as possible so that the wrong person will not be sworn in."

2023 elections: LP chieftain Theophilus Ignwebike blasts INEC

Meanwhile, the LP chieftain also criticized INEC and its chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, for allegedly giving Nigeria and Nigerians a flawed election after spending over N300 billion of the taxpayers' money.

He, however, commended the LP standard bearer, Peter Obi, who he said, was able to calm the frayed nerves of the Nigerian youths, who could have replicated the EndSARS protest over the outcome of the presidential election.

Ignwebike called on various religious bodies and well-meaning Nigerians to quickly commit the Hon. Justices who would decide the case to their prayers so that they won't subvert justice and throw Nigeria into avoidable pandemonium.

He added:

"Nigeria cannot afford to go into another civil war. We've had enough. Every Nigerian, the courts and those in the ruling APC - including Tinubu, is aware that the presidential election was flawed.

"Let the falsehood be exposed, and let the truth be exposed, so that Nigeria will escalate the impending tempest."

