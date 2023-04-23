LP presidential campaign council spokesman, Tanko Yunusa, said Nigerians want an open and transparent judgment as the legal fireworks commence at the presidential election tribunal

Peter Obi of the Labour Party is challenging the victory of Bola Tinubu of the APC in the February 25 elections, citing irregularities and an alleged drug case involving the US

Yunusa believes that the court is the best option to reclaim Obi's mandate and has advised the judiciary to ensure an open adjudication of the matter

Tanko Yunusa, the spokesperson for the Labour Party presidential campaign council, has said that an open and transparent judgment is what Nigerians want as the legal firework commences at the presidential election tribunal next week.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng ahead of the tribunal proceedings scheduled to commence next week, Yunusa said Nigerians expect the judiciary to pass the trial placed before it.

Labour Party spokesman Tanko Yunusu spoke on Peter Obi's petition at the tribunal. Photo credits: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto, Adam Abu-bashal/Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

Why Peter Obi is in court

Following the declaration of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Peter Obi of the Labour Party, who came third, proceeded to court, demanding the cancellation of the exercise.

Obi is arguing that Tinubu failed to get 25% in Abuja and should not have been declared as the winner. He is calling for the disqualification of Tinubu and his running mate Kashim Shettima over an alleged drug case involving the United States.

This is among other irregularities spotted during the controversial exercise.

Court as the last hope - Yunusa

Speaking with Legit.ng, Yinusa believes that the court was the best option to reclaim Peter Obi's mandate.

According to him:

"We have no choice than to resort to the court, but you see, we have ... evidence against whoever has been pronounced winner of the election."

Judiciary om trial - Yunusa

Speaking on the Nigerian judicial system and the doubts expressed by many, he said:

"And this is a test on the integrity of our judiciary. And we plead with them that they should not look at the technicalities, but look at the substance of the matter."

Yunusa also advised the judiciary to ensure that the matter is adjudicated openly, as Nigerians want a transparent case and judgment at the end of the day.

His words:

"And they should also know that the Nigerian people are demanding an open adjudication of the matter. They want cameras to be focused on the Nigerian judiciary. They want it open so that people can see those who are for the people and against the people just like the way it happens at the National Assembly.

"That is to tell you that the Nigerian people are apprehensive of what may come out of that particular judgment, knowing fully well that the judicial system is now being put on trial."

What will Peter Obi do if he loses in court? Yunusa declines comment

Meanwhile, Yunusa refused to reveal the next step Peter Obi would take if he lost in the tribunal, saying:

"If we lose, we will wait and take a decision after that. But we are not going to preempt any negative outcome right now. We will make our statement after the adjudication of the matter."

Can Peter Obi defeat Bola Tinubu in court? Charly Boy speaks

In another report, Charly Boy, a popular Nigerian entertainer and supporter of Peter Obi, described Nigeria as "another Charly Boy show" where "anything can happen" in a negative way.

The popular entertainer expressed concerns over the fairness of the judiciary in delivering justice in Obi's case against Bola Tinubu.

He also questioned why anyone would advise Obi to let go and move on, using the analogy of a man whose wife had been snatched by another.

