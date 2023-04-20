The president-elect, Bola Tinubu, has released a list of the 13-man committee that will supervise his May 29 inauguration committee

Abubakar Kyari, former Borno senator, heads the committee and will serve as the coordinator and director of finance and budget

Other prominent members of the committee are Bayo Onanuga, the head of the media and Betta Edu, the current women leader of the party and commissioner for health in Cross River

FCT, Abuja - Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has announced the constitution of a 13-member presidential inauguration committee ahead of May 29, when he would be sworn in as president.

According to PM News, the committee constituted distinguished and reputable Nigerians and was expected to work out the arithmetic for the Bola Tinubu inauguration event.

The inauguration is expected to mark the beginning of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima's presidency.

Full list of personalities that made up Tinubu's presidential inauguration committee

The names of the committee member were disclosed in a letter Tinubu wrote to Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Below are the names on the list:

Abubakar Kyari, Coordinator and Director of Finance and Budget of the Committee. He is the former senator of Borno and current deputy national chairman of APC north Stella Okotete, head of Secretariat, Planning and Monitoring. Makinde Araoye, Director of venue, parades and swearing-in. Bayo Onanuga, Head of Media and Publicity. Betta Edu, coordinator of the medical team for the inauguration committee. Col. Abdulazeez Yar’Adua, head of Security and Ceremonial parade. Zainab Buba Marwa, coordinator of the pre-inauguration dinner and gala night. Samira Saddik, coordinator of Children’s Day Abuh Andrew Abuh, Accommodation. Danladi Bako, Inaugural Lecture Hajiya Hadiza Mohammed Kabir, Transportation and Logistics. Donald Wokoma, Protocol and Invitation. Bishop Adegbite, Church Service. Imam Faud, Jumat Service

