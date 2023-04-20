Global site navigation

Mega Plaza Celebrates Easter, Rewards Customers with Gift Items Worth N1 Million
by  Adunni Amodeni

Mega Plaza, one of Nigeria's top retail centres, celebrated Easter by rewarding its customers with the #MegaEasterRush campaign held at Idowu Martins, VI Lagos.

Shoppers who bought gift items worth 25,000 Naira and above were legible to participate in the raffle draw event to win gift items worth one million Naira. The event kicked off on the 3rd of April and the Grand final on the 10th of April and it featured live bunny mascots & skaters.

The event was anchored by OkuSaga Adeoluwa and Iheme Faith Uloma, popularly known as Saga and Ifu Ennada lifestyle celebrities and former Big Brother Nigeria housemates.

Both existing and new consumers had a fantastic Easter celebration, with the campaign labelled a success by partners & sponsors of Mega Plaza who were present to reward the winners with their gifts from the dip box.

Mr Irfan Vayani reiterated his promise from Valentine’s campaign the #MegaLoveCart that Mega Plaza will continue to reward loyal customers and create an atmosphere that celebrates patronage and efficient customer service and relations.

The event featured major sponsors like Loewe, Providus Bank, Sarafoam, Office R Us, Coca-Cola, Kodakshots, Jonnysalonandspa, miniartlagos, Bulkcell, Bogobeverages, Berolafrica, Travelnlogistics, Chinatown.ng, Bosecards, Mr Sphinx and Officelandltd.

Click here to view the highlights from the Mega Easter Rush https://www.instagram.com/p/CrA9CPToyez/

