Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has cleared the air on allegations that he is orchestrating a plot to stop the speakership ambition of his deputy

He stated that publications about the allegations were false and no such thing transpired

The articulate Gbaja urged all aspirants to wait on the leadership of the APC to decide on zoning the speakership position

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has dismissed talks of endorsing any lawmaker aspiring to succeed him at the incoming 10th National Assembly.

Gbaja, as his political peers fondly call him, made this known while reacting to a news report published on a national daily that he was orchestrating plots to frustrate the ambition of his deputy, Ahmed Idris-Wase, who has entered the race to succeed him.

As gathered by Daily Nigerian, the publication disclosed that the Speaker was backing the aspiring Tajudeen Abbas, the honourable member representing Zaria Federal Constituency in Kaduna State.

In a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Thursday, April 14, Gbajabiamila cleared the air stating that:

“I have not declared support for any of my colleagues who have declared their interest. I have made my position abundantly clear that there is a need to wait for the party to complete its zoning exercise, as I cannot work against my Party’s interest and position.

Speakership: Aspirants urged to wait for APC's position on zoning

As reported by Channels TV online, Gbaja advised that all aspirants wait for the directives of the All Progressive Congress (APC) leadership as there might be an imminent adoption of the zoning method selection for who becomes the next Speaker of the lower chamber.

His tweet reads:

“I am a product of APC’s zoning in 2019, and I shall adhere to that any time the party comes up with its arrangement. Anyone/media peddling rumours of my endorsement of any of the aspirants should desist forthwith.”

Fresh Update Rules Out Gbajabiamila As Tinubu’s Chief of Staff

In another development, Femi Gabajabiamila has been ruled out of being considered for the chief of staff job in the incoming administration.

Fresh updates confirmed that Gbajabiamila has been scheming with his cohort to promote the agenda so that he can be considered.

However, it was gathered that Gbajabiamila was never in the conversation for the top job or enlisted.

