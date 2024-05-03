A cryptocurrency boss, Blord, is helping complete a gigantic church building in his village, Ebenebe, Anambra state

Blord said the Ebenebe Tansi Church has remained unroofed for a long time, noting that he was just six years old when work stopped on it

He disclosed that the church is now 70% completed and is a N300 million project, vowing to deliver it singlehandedly

A businessman from Anambra has vowed to singlehandedly complete a N300 million church building in his village.

The cryptocurrency businessman popularly known as Blord shared a video on Instagram showing the gigantic church.

Source: Instagram

Blord, who is from Ebenebe, said the Ebenebe Tansi Church has been under construction for a long time.

He recalled that he was just six years old when work on the big building stalled without further progress.

Blord, who earlier shared his success story, said he has now taken the building to the roofing stage, and it is now 70% complete.

His words:

"Do you know that the church has remained unroofed for the past 20 years? I was just 6 when they stopped working at the church. Grace!"

He asked for prayers to finish work on the churching, noting that it was expensive.

He wrote on his Instagram page:

"Pray for Blord. I need God's strength to finish this project. This is not 100 million naira project. We are looking at 300m and above and will single-handedly do it."

Watch the video of the church below:

Reactions to Blord's post about church building

@onyeogwuego12 said:

"At the age of 26, I was in my finals in university, but this dude at 26 can put 300 million in a church. You’re rich and wise."

@gr8emmy_ said:

"I have carefully monitored and studied those who built something for God, they swim in wealth and enjoy divine providence."

@ekene9863 said:

"An industry would have been better than this church project... People need to travel to the Western world and understand better or more."

Blord shares bags of rice in his village

Meanwhile, Blord put smiles on the faces of his town's people during Christmas festivities.

He was seen in a trending video opening the gate of his house to allow poor people to troop in to collect food.

Blord reportedly shared 1200 bags of rice and four cows to the people who were seen hailing him as their hero.

