INEC on Saturday, April 15, declared Fawekun Abiodun, the winner of the Ido-Osi Constituency I supplementary election

The ruling APC candidate Fawekun polled a total of 4,764 votes to beat his major rival, SDP candidate, Fadahunsi Ishola who scored 4,294 for the seat

Meanwhile, INEC’s head of voter education and publicity, Temitope Akanmu, appreciated the people of Ido-Osi Constituency I for their peaceful conduct which led to the success of the poll

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday, April 15, declared the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Fawekun Abiodun, winner of Ido-Osi Constituency I supplementary election.

The electoral body had declared the Saturday, March 18 state assembly election in the constituency inconclusive following violent disruption of the voting process in three polling units of PU 003, PU 012 and PU 014 all in the registration area (Ward) 01, Leadership reported on Sunday, April 16.

Oyebanji secures major win for APC in the state assembly supplementary poll. Photo credit: Abiodun Oyebanji

Source: UGC

APC wins Ekiti state assembly

Saturday's supplementary election was held in the three polling units.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A statement signed by INEC’s head of voter education and publicity in the state, Temitope Akanmu for the resident electoral commissioner Ekiti state said Fawekun polled 4,764 votes to beat the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Fadahunsi Ishola who scored 4,294 to the seat, ThisDay report added.

INEC declares winner of Yobe South Senatorial election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Yobe State has declared Ibrahim Bomai as the duly elected Senator representing Yobe South Senatorial District.

Announcing the result on Saturday, April 15 at the Federal College of Education (Technical) Potiskum, the INEC returning officer, Abatcha Melemi explained Bomai of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 69,596 votes to defeat his closest opponent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Halilu Mazagane who polled 68,885 votes.

INEC had earlier declared the election in zone inconclusive resulting from overvoting at the Manawachi polling unit in the Fika Local Government Area of the state. Supplementary elections were subsequently held at the affected polling units on Saturday and the winner was declared.

Supplementary election: APC wins another senatorial seat, list of its senators emerge

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC had been declared the winner of the Plateau Central senatorial district rerun election by the returning officer of INEC.

INEC said Diket Plang of the APC defeated the PDP's Yohanna Gotom as well as his counterparts in the Labour Party, Garba Pwul.

The declaration of Plang has increased the number of APC senators in the forthcoming 10th assembly from 57-59 while the PDP and Labour Party still retain their seats.

Source: Legit.ng