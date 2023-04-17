Former INEC commissioner, in Akwa Ibom, Mike Igini, has revealed if the 25% of votes in the FCT is mandated to win the presidential election

Igini noted that the 25% votes in FCT are compulsory and mandatory for a candidate to win the presidential election according to the Nigerian constitution

Meanwhile, INEC declared Bola Tinubu, the winner of the February 25 presidential election despite not securing the 25% votes in the FCT, a development that has continued to generate heated debate in the polity

The former resident electoral commissioner (REC) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akwa Ibom, Mike Igini, has stirred reactions online.

In a now-viral video, Igini was quoted saying Nigeria’s constitution mandated a candidate to score 25 percent of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) before being declared winner in the presidential poll.

In a now trending video, former INEC commissioner, Mike Igini says 25% of votes in FCT is mandatory to win presidential election.

25% votes in FCT is mandatory, Ex-INEC REC Igini says in a trending video

Meanwhile, the INEC's declaration of Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate as the winner of the February 25 poll despite failing to secure 25% votes in the FCT, has raised a series of questions in the polity.

But, in a video clip obtained by TRIBUNE ONLINE, the former INEC REC during an interview with Arise Television, a few hours before the Saturday, February 25 presidential poll, said it is a “compulsory question” for a candidate to have 25% votes in the FCT before being declared president-elect.

His words;

“Apart from having 25% in 24 States (of the federation). The FCT is like a compulsory question without 25%, you go nowhere.”

