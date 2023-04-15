Senator Ibrahim Mohammed Bomai has been declared the winner of the Yobe South senatorial election

The supplementary election is keenly contested by Bomai of APC, Halilu Mazagane of the PDP, Yerima Adamu of the ADC, Jauro Ishaku of the Labour Party, Isa Musa of the NNPP 3,277 and Maisambo Barde of the YPP

Meanwhile, Bomai of the APC scored a total of 69,596 votes to defeat his major contender, Halilu Mazagane of the PDP who scored 68,885 votes

An emerging report by Channels TV has it that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Yobe State has declared Ibrahim Bomai as the duly elected Senator representing Yobe South Senatorial District.

Announcing the result on Saturday, April 15 at the Federal College of Education (Technical) Potiskum, the INEC returning officer, Abatcha Melemi explained Bomai of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 69,596 votes to defeat his closest opponent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Halilu Mazagane who polled 68,885 votes.

Senator Ibrahim Mohammed Bomai emerged as the winner of the Yobe South Senatorial Election held on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Photo credit: Senator Ibrahim Mohammed Bomai

Bomai wins Yobe South Senatorial Poll

INEC had earlier declared the election in zone inconclusive resulting from overvoting at the Manawachi polling unit in the Fika Local Government Area of the state. Supplementary elections were subsequently held at the affected polling units on Saturday and the winner was declared, Daily Independent report further confirmed.

The returning officer, who could not entertain questions, told journalists that his mandate was just to declare the winner.

