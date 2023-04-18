The crisis rocking the Labour Party has taken a fresh dimension following the request made by the party's chairman and three other officials

This is as the court on Monday, April 17, refused to lift the suspension order on the party chairman, Julius Abure, and three others

Meanwhile, Alex Ejieseme SAN, counsel for Abure, had prayed the court to vacate the interim order after another faction had forcefully taken over the party’s national secretariat

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has insisted that Julius Abure will remain suspended as the Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) pending the hearing and determination of the suit challenging his continued to stay in office over allegations of corruption.

Justice Hamza Muazu, in a ruling held on Monday, April 17, rejected the request by the lawyer to Abure and others, Alex Ejesieme (SAN), for the vacation of the order made on Wednesday, April 5, Daily Trust reported.

Court insists Abure and three other senior officials remain suspended. Photo credit: Julius Abure, Labour Party

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, the April 5 restraining order came a week after a ward in the Edo state chapter of the party suspended the embattled chairman, the national secretary, Umar Farouk Ibrahim; the national treasurer, Oluchi Opara; and the national organising secretary, Clement Ojukwu over alleged anti-party activities, The Nation report noted.

The court's fresh verdict

Declining a request to vacate the order, Justice Muazu ordered that the restraining order, made ex-parte, shall subsist, pending the hearing and determination of a motion on notice for interlocutory injunctions, The Punch report confirmed.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Suspended LP chairman, Abure, resumes at party’s secretariat amid tight security

The suspended national chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, on Monday, April 17, resumed his office amid tight security.

Abure, who was expected to host the president of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero and his team, arrived at the secretariat at about 12:41 pm.

immediately after Abure entered, the security operatives attached to him and those manning the place quickly locked the main gate of the party’s building.

List of presidential candidates, parties that want court to sack Bola Tinubu as president-elect

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, won the February 25 elections.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu polled 8.8 million votes to emerge the winner.

However, five of his contenders are challenging the outcome of the polls in court.

Source: Legit.ng