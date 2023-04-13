Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, won the February 25 elections.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu polled 8.8 million votes to emerge the winner.

President-elect Bola Tinubu is facing a huge legal battle mounted by his contenders in the February 25 elections. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi

However, five of his contenders are challenging the outcome of the polls in court.

1. Atiku Abubakar

Nigeria's former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flag bearer, in the election.

He came second with 6,984,520 votes.

Despite coming second, the PDP chieftain has filed a petition at the Presidential Election Petition Court asking to be declared the winner of the poll.

2. Peter Obi

Peter Obi, a former Anambra state governor, contested on the platform of the Labour Party and came third with 6,101,533 votes.

Obi, however, claimed that he won and would prove it in court.

He wants the tribunal to declare him the winner of the election or order a fresh one to be conducted.

3. Action Peoples Party (APP)

The Action Peoples Party (APP) has also asked the court to nullify Tinubu's victory just as it accused the president-elect of manipulating the February 25 election.

Legit.ng gathers that the APP presidential candidate in the election, Nnadi Osita, polled 12,839 votes.

4. All Peoples Movement (APM)

The All Peoples Movement (APM) has also asked the tribunal to sack President-elect Tinubu.

The party claimed that the victory of the APC presidential candidate would not stand owing to the “flawed process” of nominating his vice presidential pick, Kashim Shettima.

5. Action Alliance (AA)

The Action Alliance (AA) wants the court to nullify the February 25 presidential election owing to the alleged refusal of INEC to upload the name of its actual presidential candidate – Solomon-David Okanigbuan – to its portal.

The party said despite subsisting court orders recognising Okanigbuan as its authentic presidential standard-bearer, INEC instead uploaded the name of Hamza Al-Mustapha.

Source: Legit.ng