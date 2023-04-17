Labour Party chairman, Julius Abure on Monday, April 17, resumed at the LP's secretariat in Abuja amid suspension drama

Upon his resumption, Abure was accompanied by tight security at the complex as he host the president of the NLC, Joe Ajaero and his team

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, ordered Abure from parading himself as the national chairman of the party after a ward in Edo state suspended him and some officials over alleged anti-party activities

The suspended national chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, on Monday, April 17, resumed his office amid tight security.

Abure, who was expected to host the President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero and his team, arrived at the secretariat at about 12:41 pm.

Breaking: Suspended LP Chairman, Abure, Resumes At Party’s Secretariat Amid Tight Security. Photo credit: Julius Abure

LP chairman Abure storms the secretariat with security

Daily Trust observed that immediately after Abure entered, the security operatives attached to him and those manning the place quickly locked the main gate of the party’s building.

