APC candidate for the Adamawa state election rerun, Senator Aisha Dahiru Binani was on Sunday, April 16, declared the winner of the election under controversial circumstances

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of Adamawa, Prof Hudu Yunus Ari, declared Binani, the winner of the poll, after announcing the final result ahead of schedule, midway into the collation, a move that has led to his suspension by INEC

In a new move, Binani, the APC candidate has dragged INEC to a Federal High Court in Abuja, noting INEC has no power to void her declaration

The drama in the Adamawa State governorship election has taken a new dimension.

This is as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Aisha Binani Dahiru, dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Binani sues INEC. Photo credit: Senator Aisha Binani Dahiru, INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Why Binani dragged INEC to court

The Punch reported that Binani is seeking a judicial review of INEC’s decision to void her declaration as the winner of the governorship elections held on Saturday, March 18, and the supplementary poll of Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Senator Dahiru is contending that INEC has no power to cancel the declaration of a candidate as the winner of an election, adding that the power resides in the election tribunal, not INEC, Leadership report added on Tuesday, April 18.

In an exparte application, the senator is also seeking a court order to stop INEC and its agents from taking any further steps towards the declaration of the winner of the elections pending the determination of her application for judicial review.

INEC suspends Adamawa REC for declaring Binani winner of 2023 governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has suspended the Resident Electoral Commissioner for the Adamawa governorship election, Hudu Yunusa Ari.

Ari's suspension follows his alleged 'illegal declaration of Aisha Binani, the governorship candidate for the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 election as the winner of the poll.

The REC's declaration of Binani as the winner of the governorship election in the state while the collation of results was still ongoing has continued to generate reactions with many calling for his outright sack.

Finally, Adamawa Governor Reacts to 'Illegal' Declaration of Binani as Governor-elect By INEC REC

The declaration of Aisha Binani as the governor-elect of Adamawa state has been described as illegal and provocative.

The description of the action of Adamawa state's INEC REC was given by the governor of the state, Ahmadu Fintiri.

Fintiri has also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene against the misconduct by INEC as an electoral umpire.

Source: Legit.ng