Chief Timipre Sylva has been advised to withdraw from the forthcoming governorship race in Bayelsa state

The Citizens Initiative made the demand for Better Nigeria, which accused the former minister of unwholesome practices

Sylva, 58, is angling to be the Bayelsa chief executive after a spell in Government House, Yenagoa, between 2007 to 2012

FCT, Abuja - The Citizens Initiative for Better Nigeria (CIBN) has urged the former minister of state for petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, to withdraw from the forthcoming governorship race in Bayelsa state.

The CIBN made the demand at a press conference attended by a Legit.ng correspondent on Thursday, April 13, in Abuja.

Comrade Matazu (right) asked Sylva to step down from the Bayelsa guber race. Photo credit: Citizens Initiative for Better Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Addressing journalists, Comrade Kabiru Matazu, chief convener of CIBN, demanded for Sylva's prosecution by the Nigeria Police Force.

He said the CIBN has been trying since last year to uncover the true identity of Sylva, who recently resigned as minister of state for petroleum resources, to contest the forthcoming Bayelsa state governorship election.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Comrade Matazu said the CIBN has been vindicated as a prominent indigene of Bayelsa, Comrade Timi Frank has engaged a law firm in Abuja to author petitions and Freedom of Information letters to various agencies on the subject matter.

He said:

''The petitions and letters which we obtained and will make available to the media were dated 31st March, 2023 and addressed to the Lagos State Ministry of Education, WAEC, UNIPORT, Inspector-General of Police, Department of State Services, Code of Conduct Bureau, amongst other agencies.

''In his usual way of fighting corruption, Comrade Timi Frank through his lawyers is requesting the schools purportedly attended by Chief Timipre Sylva between 1976 till 2011 to verify whether the certificates bearing different names being paraded by Chief Timipre Sylva actually belong to him.

''On the strength of his petitions, Comrade Timi Frank wants the Inspector-General of Police to activate the powers under Section 4 of the Police Act, 2020 by jumpstarting investigation of Chief Timipre Sylva.

''He also seeking the derecognition of Chief Timipre Sylva by the Bayelsa state House of Assembly as former governor.''

Comrade Matazu stated that Sylva's attempt to go back as governor is so that he can have immunity to escape prosecution.

He added:

''It is high time he makes himself available for questioning over how he alone could possess four different academic certificates.''

Bayelsa guber: Fresh petition against Timipre Sylva surfaces

Peoples Gazette had earlier reported that Sylva's fate is hanging by a thread following evidence-laced allegations of falsified credentials and stolen identities levelled against him.

According to the report, the allegations have already been levelled before the Nigerian Senate.

Bayelsa guber: Gov Diri emerges PDP governorship candidate

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Bayelsa governor, Douye Diri, has emerged winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in the state to contest November 11 governorship election for a second term in office.

Diri, incumbent governor, who was the sole aspirant for the primary, polled a total of 305 yes votes from the delegates to emerge as the party candidate.

The primary election conducted on Wednesday, April 12, had the party delegates from the eight local government areas of the state casting their votes to affirm the candidature of the governor.

Imo guber: Senator Anyanwu wins PDP governorship ticket

In a related development, Senator Samuel Anyanwu was declared the Imo PDP governorship candidate for the November 11 gubernatorial election.

Senator Anyanwu's victory was announced after the party's primary election on Wednesday, April 12, at the PDP secretariat in Owerri.

The Imo state governorship election is one of the off-cycle polls that would be conducted alongside Kogi and Bayelsa polls.

Source: Legit.ng