Members of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Kogi state have been commended over their conduct during the Friday, April 14, governorship election

The commendation was handed to the APC members by the National Democratic Front (NDF) over the weekend

According to the front, the Kogi state governorship primary election which saw the emergence of Usman Ododo as the candidate in the November election was free, fair and transparent

The National Democratic Front (NDF) has commended the All Progressives Congress for adopting a direct primary for its governorship primary in Kogi State.

The group, in a statement signed by its Secretary General, Abdulkadir Suleiman, commended the exercise as free, transparent and fair.

Ododo was declared the winner of the APC governorship primary in Kogi state. Photo: Yahaya Bello

A former Auditor General of Local Government in the state, Usman Ododo, had emerged as the winner of the primary election held on Friday, April 14.

The exercise which was conducted in the 239 wards across the 21 local government areas of Kogi.

Ododo who polled 78,704 votes to defeat the six other contestants was ratified as the party's flagbearer at a special congress on Saturday.

In reaction, Suleiman described the primary as peaceful and calm, adding that the outcome was a true reflection of the decision of the faithful.

He, therefore, applauded the APC, party leaders and delegates for their conduct throughout the exercise.

According to Suleiman, the success of the primary and Congress is an indication that the APC is ready for governance.

The National Democratic Front, however, urged the People's Democratic Party to take a queue from the APC in Kogi.

Kogi guber elections: Accept defeat Like True Democrats": APC Caucus Tells Adeyemi, Ajaka, Others

Top members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have called on those who lost in the party's governorship primary in Kogi state to accept defeat.

The caucus in a message on Saturday, April 15, called on a Kogi state lawmaker, Smart Adeyemi, to act like a true Democrat.

According to the party members, contenders must understand that they should demonstrate a genuine spirit of sportsmanship by accepting the results.

The senator also made a similar call to Abdullahi Adamu, the APC national chairman and the national working committee of the party.

Earlier on Friday, before the election, about six governorship aspirants of the APC stepped down for Ododo following his endorsement by Governor Yahaya Bello of the Kogi.

The endorsement was also witnessed by the chairman of the electoral committee, Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state.

