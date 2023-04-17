Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has been confronted with a fresh allegation ahead of May 29, when he was expected to be sworn in as Nigerian president.

There have been numerous allegations against the former governor during the presidential election and after he was declared the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

The recent allegations are that he had voluntarily obtained citizenship of Guinea Conakry, another West African country.

A passport of his Guinea Conakry was shared by Festus Ogun, a popular Nigerian lawyer, on his Twitter page on Sunday, April 16.

According to Ogun, if the investigation could reveal that it was true that Tinubu voluntarily obtained citizenship of the West African country, he would be disqualified as a candidate in the just concluded presidential election.

Ogun cited Section 137 of the 1999 Constitution that forbade anyone who has voluntarily obtained citizenship of another country from contesting for Nigeria's presidency.

Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, the national chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had on Wednesday, March 1, declared Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

His tweet reads:

"If the reports that Bola Tinubu is a citizen of Guinea Conakry is true, he is patently not qualified to be the President of Nigeria. Section 137 of the 1999 Constitution says anyone who voluntarily acquires citizenship of another country is not qualified for Election as President."

See the tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng