Controversy has continued to trail the outcome of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Kogi state over allegations that no primary was held and that winner would not have emerged.

Ahmed Usman Ododo, a former auditor general of the state, was declared the winner of the primary, which was conducted on Friday, April 14.

On the morning of the election, about 4 candidates stepped down for the anointed candidate of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state while those who did not step down, including Senator Smart Adeyemi, rejected the emergence of Ododo as the party's candidate.

But speaking on Channels Television's "Politics Today," Kingsley Fanwo, the commissioner for information in Kogi state, maintained that the election was duly conducted and the winner subsequently emerged.

When asked who announced the winner and the whereabouts of the chairman of the screening committee, Governor Bello Matawalle, the commissioner said the winner was announced by the screening commission secretary because the chairman had to return to his state because of the supplementary election in Zamfara state.

Speaking on the position of Senator Adeyemi, Odod came from the same region as Governor Yahaya Bello and that the people of Kogi West have again been sidelined because they have never produced a governor.

Fanwo tackled the senator and said, "if you are talking about fairness, you must also be fair", while narrating how the senator emerged.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the video below:

Source: Legit.ng