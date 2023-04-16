The Bola Tinubu's victory is still a major concern to many, weeks after the February 25 presidential election

Whilst Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP have vowed to challenge the election victory of Tinubu, a Nigerian news publication has revealed the candidate that won the presidential poll in Rivers state

The news medium through its findings on INEC's portal disclosed Obi won the presidential election, not Tinubu, as announced by INEC

An investigation by Premium Times has shown that Peter Obi, Labour Party flagbearer, won the 2023 presidential election in Rivers state, not Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Premium Times report showed that Obi, won the Saturday, February 25 presidential election in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers state, South-south Nigeria, according to results uploaded on the INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV).

INEC portal reveals Peter Obi won the 2023 presidential election in Rivers state, not Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Real winner of Rvers presidential poll revealed

Obi’s haul of votes in the area implies he, and not Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), won the presidential election in Rivers, contrary to the declaration made by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC's earlier declaration

The result for Obio/Akpor council area, as declared by INEC, portrayed Tinubu as scoring 80, 239 votes, with Mr Obi garnering 3,829 votes.

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 368 votes while Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) got 161 votes, the newspaper had reported.

Tinubu was later declared winner of the election. Atiku came second while Obi came third.

But PREMIUM TIMES’ review of the results from various polling units of the 17 wards in Obio/Akpor LGA as uploaded on IReV revealed a sharp contrast with the result declared by INEC.

Source: Legit.ng