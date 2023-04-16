Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has emerged victorious in the Saturday, April 15, a supplementary poll held in Sokoto South district

The PDP governor was on Sunday, declared the winner of the Sokoto South Senatorial election with a 4,976 votes margin against his major contender

Tambuwal defeated the incumbent lawmaker and APC candidate, Ibrahim Danbaba Dambuwa as he scored 100,860 votes while Danbaba polled 95,884 votes

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, was on Sunday, April 16, declared the Senator-elect for Sokoto South Senatorial district.

Tambuwal, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defeated the current serving Senator Danbaba Dambuwa, with a total margin of 4,976, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Announcing the results at about 11:55am on Sunday at the INEC office in Bodinga local government, the returning officer, Professor Abubakar Abdullahi Bagudo said Tambuwal emerged as Senator-elect with a total number of 100,860 votes.

He further announced that the APC candidate, Abdullahi Ibrahim Danbaba, garnered a total number of 95,884 votes.

INEC declares winner of Tambuwal/Kebbe Federal Constituency

The nation's main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party has recorded a major win in Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal's domain.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abdusamad Dasuki, as the winner of Kebbe/Tambuwal federal constituency in Sokoto State.

Announcing the results on Sunday morning, April 16, the returning officer, Professor Abubakar Sidiq Muhammed, said the PDP candidate scored a total number of 47,317 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Kokani Bala Kebbe of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who garnered 34,282 votes.

Supplementary election: APC wins another senatorial seat, list of its senators emerge

In another report, the All Progressives Congress (APC) had been declared the winner of the Plateau Central senatorial district rerun election by the returning officer of INEC.

INEC said Diket Plang of the APC defeated the PDP's Yohanna Gotom as well as his counterparts in the Labour Party, Garba Pwul.

The declaration of Plang has increased the number of APC senators in the forthcoming 10th assembly from 57-59 while the PDP and Labour Party still retain their seats.

