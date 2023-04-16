Finally, the Peoples Democratic Party has emerged winner of the Kebbe/Tambuwal federal constituency in Sokoto State

The nation's main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party has recorded a major win in Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal's domain.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abdusamad Dasuki, as the winner of Kebbe/Tambuwal federal constituency in Sokoto State.

PDP candidate, Abdusamad Dasuki wins Tambuwal/Kebbe Federal Constituency. Photo credit: Abdusamad Dasuki

PDP wins assembly seat in Sokoto state

Announcing the results on Sunday morning, the returning officer, Professor Abubakar Sidiq Muhammed, said the PDP candidate scored a total number of 47,317 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Kokani Bala Kebbe of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who garnered 34,282 votes.

Recalled that Dasuki was in the Federal House of Representatives between 2015 and 2019 before he was defeated by Kokani during the 2019 general elections.

The former Sokoto State commissioner for finance will be returning to the National Assembly for the second term to replace Kokani Bala Kebbe, The Nigerian Tribune reported on Sunday, April 16.

INEC declares winner of Sokoto Senatorial election

The former governor of Sokoto state and the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Aliyu Wamakko, has been declared the winner of the Sokoto North Senatorial Election District.

Wamakko defeated his closest opponent, the state deputy governor, Manir Muhammad Dan’Iya, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with a margin of 23,023 votes, The PUNCH reported on Sunday, April 16.

Announcing the results Sunday morning, April 16, the returning officer for the Sokoto North senatorial election, Ibrahim Magawata, said after the supplementary elections, the candidate of the APC, Aliyu Wamakko, scored total number of 141,468 to defeat Manir Dan’Iya who garnered 118,445 votes.

