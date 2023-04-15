Hon. Diket Plang, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been declared the winner of the Plateau State central senatorial zone in the ongoing rerun election.

According to Daily Trust, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)'s returning officer in the senatorial district, Jim Lar, announced Plang as the winner of the poll at the headquarters of the commission in the zone in Pankshin with 131,129 votes.

Lar noted that the APC candidate was ahead of his counterparts in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party, Yohanna Gotom and Garba Pwul, who scored 127,022 and 36,510 votes, respectively

The returning officer's statement reads in part:

“Hon Diket Plang, having scored the highest votes at the election and having satisfied the requirements of the law, has been declared the winner of the Plateau State Central Senatorial zone and returned elected.”

Source: Legit.ng