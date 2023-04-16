Again, the ruling All Progressives Congress, has secured a major victory in the Sokoto state senatorial election held on Saturday, April 15

The former governor of Sokoto state and the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Aliyu Wamakko, has been declared the winner of the Sokoto North Senatorial Election District.

Wamakko defeated his closest opponent, the state deputy governor, Manir Muhammad Dan’Iya, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with a margin of 23,023 votes, The PUNCH reported on Sunday, April 16.

Wamakko wins Sokoto North senatorial election.

Source: Facebook

APC wins Sokoto senatorial poll

Announcing the results Sunday morning, April 16, the returning officer for the Sokoto North senatorial election, Ibrahim Magawata, said after the supplementary elections, the candidate of the APC, Aliyu Wamakko, scored total number of 141,468 to defeat Manir Dan’Iya who garnered 118,445 votes, ThisDay report added.

INEC declares winner of Yobe South Senatorial election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Yobe State has declared Ibrahim Bomai as the duly elected Senator representing Yobe South Senatorial District.

Announcing the result on Saturday, April 15 at the Federal College of Education (Technical) Potiskum, the INEC returning officer, Abatcha Melemi explained Bomai of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 69,596 votes to defeat his closest opponent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Halilu Mazagane who polled 68,885 votes.

INEC had earlier declared the election in zone inconclusive resulting from overvoting at the Manawachi polling unit in the Fika Local Government Area of the state. Supplementary elections were subsequently held at the affected polling units on Saturday and the winner was declared.

Supplementary election: APC wins another senatorial seat, list of its senators emerge

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC had been declared the winner of the Plateau Central senatorial district rerun election by the returning officer of INEC.

INEC said Diket Plang of the APC defeated the PDP's Yohanna Gotom as well as his counterparts in the Labour Party, Garba Pwul.

The declaration of Plang has increased the number of APC senators in the forthcoming 10th assembly from 57-59 while the PDP and Labour Party still retain their seats.

