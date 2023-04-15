A suspected ballot box snatcher has been shot dead by soldiers on patrol at Bajida polling unit 001, Fakai Local Government Area of Kebbi South.

The yet-to-be-identified man was reportedly shot dead while he was attempting to steal a ballot box from officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the ongoing supplementary elections in the state.

He was said to have intruded into the polling unit, claiming to be a security agent.

He was alleged to have attempted to also forcefully collect a gun from a soldier at the polling unit when he was shot.

Source: Legit.ng