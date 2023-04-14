The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will be conducting its supplementary elections on Saturday, April 15, but there is perceived anxiety in some of the affected states.

This is due to the fact that some groups and participants are already protesting in some states while others are calling for the deployment of security to halt the perceived crisis, Daily Trust reported.

According to the electoral umpire, the supplementary election will be held in 24 states, 185 local government areas and 2,660 polling units.

Recall that the commission had on February 25 and March 18 conducted presidential and national assembly elections as well as governorship and state houses of assembly elections.

The elections that will be conducted tomorrow, Saturday, include governorship, state houses of assembly, house of representatives and senatorial elections in constituencies where there were suspensions of the poll.

Some of the reasons why elections were suspended in some of these constituencies included the situations where the vote differences between the first runner-up were less than the cancelled votes, while others were due to violence.

Top on the list of states where the supplementary elections would be held in Adamawa and Kebbi states, where the winner of the governorship poll is yet to be decided.

Adamawa and Kebbi states have 21 local governments each, and the supplementary poll will be conducted in a total of 69 polling units (PUs) for the former and 142 PUs in the latter state.

