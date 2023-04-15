Abdullahi Adamu, the APC national chairman, was said to have travelled abroad for a business trip in China and lesser hajj in Saudi Arabia

This was disclosed by 2 members of the governing council of the APC while reacting to the report that the national chairman was rushed abroad for medical treatment

Adamu was rumoured to be suffering from an undisclosed illness nearly 3 weeks that Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, left the country

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - The claim that the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, was rushed abroad for medical treatment has been debunked by the governing council of the ruling party.

According to The Punch, the report that Adamu is sick was dismissed by 2 members of the APC national working committee, Ijeoma Arodiogbu, the national vice chairman (southeast) and Bala Ibrahim, the director of publicity, in separate interviews.

APC says Adawa was not rushed abroad for medical treatment Photo Credit: APC Nigeria

Source: Twitter

Where is APC national chairman Abdullahi Adamu?

There were reports by some online blogs that the APC national chairman was yet to return to Nigeria since he was rushed out of the country for an undisclosed illness.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The reports also claimed that Abubakar Kyari, the national deputy chairman of the APC (North) was temporarily appointed to act in his capacity.

The rumour of Adamu's illness surfaced about 3 weeks that Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, left the country for Paris, France, shortly after the general election.

Latest about APC, Abdullahi Adamu, 2023 election

But the party's deputy national chairman (North) revealed that the report was a figment of the imagination of the peddlers carrying the rumour.

Arodiogbu disclosed that the APC national chairman was on a business trip to China and was expected to move from there to perform Umrah, a lesser hajj in Saudi Arabia.

His words further read in part:

“As we speak, he is in London and may not return until next week. He is well and was not rushed abroad for treatment. It is also not true that the APC national chairman resigned.”

Tinubu: Fractured nation, 4 other things Times Mag said about president-elect

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has made the list of 100 most influential people in the world by Times Magazine.

The international magazines cited some issues around the emergence of Tinubu as well as the controversies around his election.

Some of the issues are that many of the youths are not supporting him, but Times Magazine noted that Tinubu seemed to be aware of Nigeria's challenges based on his acceptance speech.

Source: Legit.ng