Supplementary polls for the governorship election in Kebbi State were held in 142 polling units across the state, elections were also held in 23 units for the Kebbi North senatorial district election

The APC in the state is led by Governor Atiku Bagudu while the PDP is led by a senator and former governor, Adamu Aliero

Interestingly, the contests are largely between the ruling APC, represented by Nasir Idris, and the main opposition PDP which has Aminu Bande, a former military general, as the governorship candidate

Dr Nasiru Idris of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Aminu Bande, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, are running neck and neck in the ongoing supplementary election in Kebbi state.

Out of the 20 local government areas (LGAs) where the election was held, the results of five have been declared so far, Daily Trust reported.

Dr. Nasiru Idris, APC candidate leads with 700 votes in the Kebbi state rerun. Photo credit: Dr Nasiru Idris

Kebbi rerun: APC, PDP lock horns

Idris, who is the president of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), has so far polled a total of 4,645 votes while his PDP contender is trailing with 3,885, Premium Times report added.

This leaves a margin of 760 between the two leading candidates.

The APC candidate was leading with 45,278 votes when the March 18 election was declared inconclusive.

Nasiru had 388,258 votes while Bande had secured 342,980 votes before the election entered into another round.

Meanwhile, INEC has promised the people of Kebbi that they would know their new governor this weekend.

INEC declares winner of Yobe South Senatorial election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Yobe State has declared Ibrahim Bomai as the duly elected Senator representing Yobe South Senatorial District.

Announcing the result on Saturday, April 15 at the Federal College of Education (Technical) Potiskum, the INEC returning officer, Abatcha Melemi explained Bomai of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 69,596 votes to defeat his closest opponent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Halilu Mazagane who polled 68,885 votes.

INEC had earlier declared the election in zone inconclusive resulting from overvoting at the Manawachi polling unit in the Fika Local Government Area of the state. Supplementary elections were subsequently held at the affected polling units on Saturday and the winner was declared.

Supplementary polls: Voting commences in Kano to seal Doguwa's fate

In a keenly contested supplementary Elections of Tudunwada/Doguwa Federal Constituency, voting has commenced in the 13 Polling Units scheduled to conclude Alhassan Ado Doguwa’s fate on continuity of the seat.

Also, 19 Polling Units were set to be for the Tudunwada State House of Assembly supplementary election in the local government area.

It was learnt that some of the electorates were at the polling station since yesternight to fulfil their civic right despite the fasting period.

Source: Legit.ng