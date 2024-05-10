A JAMB candidate said he lost the SIM card which he used to register for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

A 2024 JAMB candidate hasn't checked his result because he lost the SIM card he used to register for it.

The student shared his problem in a Facebook group, seeking advice on how to check his UTME result without using a phone number.

The man lost the SIM card he used for JAMB registration. Photo credit: Facebook/Inuwa Bala Abdulkarim, Getty Images/ak_phuong and Tech Cabal.

In the post, Inuwa Bala Abdulkarim noted that the JAMB portal did not show his result, expressing his frustration.

He lost the SIM card he used to register for the examination, so he could not access his scores using the SMS method.

He asked:

"The JAMB portal didn't show me my result and l lost the SIMCARD I used in my JAMB registration. What can l do please to know?"

Is JAMB result portal open?

Someone in the group advised him to visit any JAMB-accredited CBT centre to seek help.

JAMB, however, has said there is no other way to check the 2024 UTME result than using the phone number used for registration.

The examination body said the result of the 2024 UTME will not be posted on the usual result portal, where candidates can check online and print.

Facebook reactions as student seeks how to check UTME result

Prince Adedotun Joshua said:

"Maybe you should try to visit the jamb-accredited CBT centre."

Har Yhor Fhe asked:

"Is the jamb result portal open?"

Boy tries printing admission letter

In a related story, a Nigerian boy visited the JAMB Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) to print his admission letter.

The boy said he was offered admission after sitting for UTME, and he wanted to get a copy of the letter through JAMB CAPS.

He came online to share the message he got after trying to print the admission letter, and JAMB reacted to his post.

Source: Legit.ng